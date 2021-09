I run a PC repair service out of my home called Reset Computers. As a seasoned PC Technician (A+ Certified by CompTIA ) in the field for 16 years, I could never find a software toolbox that could fit my personal needs.... Until I found YUMI , which allowed me to customize my own. That got me making multiboot USB sticks, and all was great. However, some older hardware (and picky computers) wouldn't boot from them, rendering them useless. Even the F-key boot menu wouldn't work. Sometimes the BIOS just doesn't support bootable USB sticks for whatever reason, even when set to Legacy Boot in the BIOS settings. So I made a bootable DVD variety, for those finicky computers that refuse to (or can't) boot from USB. So I created a bootable ISO called MediCat DVD in early 2012. I kept working on it and kept it updated whenever I needed to, but never thought about releasing it. The first public release wasn't until February 2nd, 2014. I had a stable home and job so I figured, 'why not?'. Now the project has outgrown DVD-R media, and is known as MediCat USB.My overall goal of this project is to continue where Hiren's Boot CD/DVD left off in 2012; Provide a simplified menu system that's completely overloaded with useful PC tools, be easy to navigate, and remain aesthetically pleasing to technicians. I wanted something elegant, but not too distracting. I didn't want it to come across as too technical-looking, or confusing. So I did what I could to spruce things up. MediCat USB is made with modern 64-bit computers in mind.